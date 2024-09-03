FIA replies to front wing concerns, says all F1 teams comply

The FIA issued a statement Tuesday declaring that all the front wings on 2024 Formula 1 cars are legal and compliant with the governing body's testing.
The statement came after Ferrari and Red Bull reportedly requested an investigation into the front wings used by McLaren and Mercedes. On-board footage during last weekend's Italian Grand Prix showed a greater degree of motion in the wing designs for the McLaren and Mercedes teams, according to Motorsport.com.
“The FIA is examining front wings at every event with numerous checks (conformity of surfaces, conformity of deflections) with respect to the relevant F1 technical regulation. All front wings are currently compliant with the 2024 regulations,” read the FIA statement. “Since the Belgium Grand Prix, the FIA has acquired additional data during FP1 and FP2 sessions to assess dynamic behaviours through an FIA-mandated video camera which captures areas of the front wing which are not visible through the official FOM cameras.
“This exercise will continue at least up until Singapore to ensure every team will have been running the mandated FIA camera on different types of tracks (low, medium, high and very high downforce).
“This will ensure a large database allowing the FIA to draw the most objective picture of the situation and quantify differences between the various dynamic patterns observed on track.”
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won Sunday's Italian GP in Monza, Italy, followed by McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) rounded out the top five.
