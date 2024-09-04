The Goodwood Revival, the world’s greatest historic motor race meeting — and the only sporting event of its kind to be staged entirely in a period theme — will be held from September 6-8.
This year the revival will become the first historic motor racing event to run all its races on sustainable fuel, in what is a landmark moment for both Goodwood and motorsport.
The event will celebrate the legendary John Surtees, welcome more than 100 beach buggies for the track opening parade, mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day with a mighty gathering of military machines and see the official opening of the Tyrrell Shed.
Additional features include workshops and demonstrations on sustainability practices, led by Dominic Chinea and Micaela Sharp.
The new Revive & Thrive fashion hub will host a Best Dressed competition, fashion shows, and appearances by David Gandy, Patrick Grant, Zandra Rhodes, Dita von Teese and Dandy Wellington.
The event will be streamed live on Goodwood Road & Racing’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels. Follow these links for a timetable, event map and official entry list.
How you can watch this weekend's Goodwood Revival
Image: Supplied
