Team Ikuzawa to present special Porsche 904 at Goodwood Revival
Image: Supplied
This weekend US visual artist Daniel Arsham and Team Ikuzawa will showcase a specially designed Porsche 904 and introduce a capsule collection at the Goodwood Revival.
The Porsche 904 features a custom livery created by Arsham and Mai Ikuzawa. The design merges the minimalist branding of the original 1980s Team Ikuzawa with lunar and solar themes, significant to the artists' previous work. Goodwood serves as a key influence in the careers of Arsham and Ikuzawa.
The car will be driven by Emanuele Pirro, a former Formula 1 driver and five-time Le Mans winner, alongside his son Goffredo Pirro.
The collaboration highlights the historical connections between l Arsham, Team Ikuzawa and Porsche. Tetsu Ikuzawa, the first Japanese Porsche factory driver and first Japanese participant at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is renowned for his victory at the 1967 Japan Grand Prix in a Porsche 906.
Image: Supplied
Mai Ikuzawa has continued the legacy, including her recent participation in the Festival of Speed. Arsham’s partnership with Porsche has grown through his artistic contributions, adding cultural significance to the brand.
The Porsche 904, owned by Jota co-owner David Clark and powered by Jota Sport, will feature the Jota logo in Japanese during the 6 Hours of Fuji on September 15.
A special paddock area will be set up at Goodwood, near the entrance to the Freddie March Spirit of Aviation. The capsule collection includes items such as a denim varsity jacket, hoodie, T-shirt, trunk bags, keyring, art print and car grill badge. The collection blends Japanese motorsport heritage with the creative visions of Arsham and Ikuzawa alongside Goodwood’s British legacy.
The capsule collection will be available for purchase at Goodwood during the 2024 Revival and later online at Team Ikuzawa’s shop.
