Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira will race for the Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team for the 2025-2026 seasons with the full support of Yamaha, the Japanese manufacturer said on Thursday.
The 29-year-old rider, who joins from the American Trackhouse team, has five MotoGP wins with KTM to his credit and seven podiums.
“Miguel is a rider who has the technical know-how, experience, speed and precision needed to improve the performance of the Yamaha YZR-M1,” said Yamaha's Lin Jarvis.
“We are looking forward to working with him as a key member of the Yamaha MotoGP project and he can count on our full support.”
Pramac are leading the championship with Spaniard Jorge Martin but will end a 20-year association with Ducati to become Yamaha's first satellite team since 2022.
Martin is moving to Aprilia next year.
Miguel Oliveira joins Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team from Trackhouse
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images
