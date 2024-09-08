Neuville wins in Greece to stretch championship lead

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville won the Acropolis Rally and extended his world championship lead to 34 points on Sunday as title rival Sebastien Ogier rolled his Toyota on the final stage in Greece.

Spanish team mate Dani Sordo was second and Ott Tanak third over the rough and rocky gravel roads to complete a podium lockout for the South Korean manufacturer in the Lamia-based event.

Hyundai lead Toyota by 35 points in the standings with three rounds remaining.

Neuville had a comfortable lead of more than a minute going into the final stage and the victory was the Belgian's second of the season and first since Monte Carlo in January.

Ogier's challenge disappeared completely when the Frenchman misjudged a corner and rolled 1.6km into the 18.2km final Power Stage.

The crew were unhurt and continued to the finish in the damaged car to secure the 13 points earned up to Saturday.