Motorsport

Neuville wins in Greece to stretch championship lead

08 September 2024 - 21:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Hyundai's Thierry Neuville won the Acropolis Rally and extended his world championship lead to 34 points on Sunday as title rival Sebastien Ogier rolled his Toyota on the final stage in Greece.
Hyundai's Thierry Neuville won the Acropolis Rally and extended his world championship lead to 34 points on Sunday as title rival Sebastien Ogier rolled his Toyota on the final stage in Greece.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville won the Acropolis Rally and extended his world championship lead to 34 points on Sunday as title rival Sebastien Ogier rolled his Toyota on the final stage in Greece.

Spanish team mate Dani Sordo was second and Ott Tanak third over the rough and rocky gravel roads to complete a podium lockout for the South Korean manufacturer in the Lamia-based event.

Hyundai lead Toyota by 35 points in the standings with three rounds remaining.

Neuville had a comfortable lead of more than a minute going into the final stage and the victory was the Belgian's second of the season and first since Monte Carlo in January.

Ogier's challenge disappeared completely when the Frenchman misjudged a corner and rolled 1.6km into the 18.2km final Power Stage.

The crew were unhurt and continued to the finish in the damaged car to secure the 13 points earned up to Saturday.

Marquez wins rain-hit San Marino GP after Martin's gamble backfires

Marc Marquez won the San Marino Grand Prix ahead of Francesco Bagnaia on Sunday after championship leader Jorge Martin's gamble to swap bikes when it ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Bearman to replace Magnussen for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Ferrari reserve Oliver Bearman will replace the banned Kevin Magnussen alongside Nico Hulkenberg at Haas for next week's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Serra to join Ferrari as chassis technical director in October

French engineer Loic Serra will take over as Ferrari's chassis technical director when he joins in October, the Formula One team said on Thursday.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Neuville wins in Greece to stretch championship lead Motorsport
  2. Marquez wins rain-hit San Marino GP after Martin's gamble backfires Motorsport
  3. How carmakers are adjusting their electrification plans as EV demand slows news
  4. Martin upsets Bagnaia to take San Marino sprint win Reviews
  5. The most sought-after crossovers and SUVs in South Africa news

Latest Videos

KINDS OF KINDNESS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures
The Station Strangler's sacrifice: Research documentary as part of journalism ...