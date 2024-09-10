“One thing they all tend to have in common is a lot of mental reserve. By that I mean when they're driving the car it feels like they're only using 10% of their brain to drive the car.
“The rest is going into thinking about what the car's doing, what they need to do to change their driving style, to change the settings in the car, how the race is developing, where their rivals are, when to push the tyres, when to ease up on the tyres, all those things.
“They have huge reserve and that also typically makes them good at describing what the car is doing.”
Newey left McLaren before Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007 but the list of champions he has worked with includes Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.
“I have a huge amount of respect for Lewis and what he's achieved, and again, the way he's conducted himself,” said Newey.
“The way people conduct themselves is an important thing as well. So yes, I would love to work for Lewis, or work with Lewis rather, and I believe he feels the same way. I haven't been in regular contact with him but it wasn't to be.”
Newey leaves Red Bull after a year in which team boss Christian Horner was investigated and cleared of alleged improper behaviour to a female employee.
Joining Ferrari would have meant a move abroad but Newey said that element had not been a key consideration.
“All the foreign teams now, their meetings are in English anyway. I think in that sense, it could have been an adventure. It just didn't quite pan out.”
Aston Martin-bound Newey says he's excited to work with Alonso
Image: Andrew Ferraro/Getty Images for Aston Martin
Adrian Newey, Formula One's star designer, said he was thrilled to join Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin next season but expressed regret at missing a chance to work with Lewis Hamilton.
The arrival of “the man who can see air”, a genius whose ability to conjure up winning cars from his drawing board has made him one of the highest paid figures in the sport, was announced on Tuesday.
Several teams had been chasing Newey since he decided to leave Red Bull, including Ferrari — the team seven-time world champion Hamilton is joining from Mercedes next year.
“I've always had a huge amount of respect for Fernando and for Lewis,” the 65-year-old Briton told Reuters TV at Aston Martin's Silverstone headquarters. “It wasn't possible to work with both of them, different teams, so I had to choose one.”
Newey, whose cars have so far won 25 drivers' and constructors' championships for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, said Spain's double world champion Alonso, a man he described as a former “arch-rival”, was a true great.
“Fernando, I think he's a mightily impressive driver and individual. Like me, he's been in the sport for a long time but he still remains fully motivated and he's such a character,” Newey said.
Aston Martin expected to announce Adrian Newey deal next week
