Motorsport

Verstappen fastest in first Azerbaijan GP practice as Leclerc crashes

13 September 2024 - 13:45 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Max Verstappen set the fastest lap right at the end after red flags were waved first for a marshal to collect debris and then after crashes involving Charles Leclerc and Williams' Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto.
Max Verstappen set the fastest lap right at the end after red flags were waved first for a marshal to collect debris and then after crashes involving Charles Leclerc and Williams' Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari as Formula One leader Max Verstappen lapped fastest for champions Red Bull in a three-times halted first practice session on Friday for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton was second for Mercedes, 0.313 slower than Verstappen's 1:45.546 effort, and sandwiched between the Red Bulls after Sergio Perez ended up third on the time sheets.

Verstappen set the fastest lap right at the end after red flags were waved first for a marshal to collect debris and then after crashes involving Leclerc and Williams' Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto.

Leclerc, who has been on pole for the past three years in Baku without winning, went into the wall at turn 15 with 33 minutes remaining, the Monegasque taking too much speed into the corner and locking up.

“I took the dirt on the outside,” the Italian Grand Prix winner said over the team radio, with other teams also complaining that the temporary street circuit was dirty with low grip.

Colapinto also hit the barriers, at turn four with 18 minutes to go, with the back end snapping around and smacking the wall. The Argentine was starting his second race weekend after replacing dropped American Logan Sargeant until the end of the season.

The session resumed with 11 minutes remaining and ended with Verstappen fastest at the finish as the team's floor upgrade appeared to be paying off as Red Bull seek to recover their early season form.

McLaren's Lando Norris, Verstappen's closest title rival but 62 points behind the Dutch driver with eight rounds remaining, was fourth-fastest with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fifth and McLaren's Oscar Piastri sixth.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was seventh with Mercedes' George Russell eighth and Leclerc ninth despite missing more than half of the session. Daniel Ricciardo completed the top 10 for RB.

British teenager Oliver Bearman made his Haas debut as replacement for suspended Kevin Magnussen, lapping 11th-fastest and 0.162 quicker than teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon reported a loss of power early on, with his session ending early.

MORE

Norris not expecting Piastri to gift him race wins

Lando Norris said he was not expecting teammate Oscar Piastri to gift him race wins despite McLaren's decision to put the Briton first in the Formula ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Hamilton says his focus on Ferrari is unchanged by Newey decision

Lewis Hamilton said star designer Adrian Newey's decision to join Aston Martin rather than Ferrari, the team the seven times Formula One world ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Alonso says Aston Martin is the F1 team of the future

Aston Martin are Formula One's "team of the future" after signing top designer Adrian Newey, Fernando Alonso said on Thursday while recognising the ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Verstappen fastest in first Azerbaijan GP practice as Leclerc crashes Motorsport
  2. Ford to reboot manufacturing plant in India news
  3. Perez says different driving styles have masked Red Bull struggles Motorsport
  4. Toyota to launch a hotter Corolla GRMN hatch New Models
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

Watch: Firstrand posts higher profit
GWM Tank 500