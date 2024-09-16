Motorsport

Bahrain to host 2025 F1 pre-season testing

16 September 2024 - 12:41 By Reuters
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Bahrain will host three days of Formula One testing next February before the 2025 season kicks off in Australia in March, the governing FIA confirmed on Monday.

The Bahrain Grand Prix has been the opening race on the calendar since 2021, but will be the fourth round in 2025 to avoid a clash with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Testing will be from February 26 to 28 at the Sakhir circuit for the last season before major engine and rule changes shake up the sport in 2026.

The test will see a number of drivers on track with new teams, including seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who will be in Ferrari red overalls after the Briton's switch from Mercedes.

Formula One said a significant percentage of freight would remain at the Bahrain circuit after testing to be in place for the race on April 13.

