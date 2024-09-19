Motorsport

MotoGP set to return to Hungary after 33 years

19 September 2024 - 13:23 By Reuters
Provisional dates for MotoGP's return to Hungary have been set for August 22-24 2025.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

MotoGP will return to Hungary for the first time since 1992 after agreeing a deal with the Balaton Park Circuit which will host the race from next season, organisers Dorna said on Thursday.

Having first raced in Hungary in 1990, followed by a second race in 1992, the premier class will return to the central European country, with provisional dates for the weekend of August 22-24 2025.

The circuit, situated near Lake Balaton, will be upgraded ahead of the race, while the Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) will also have a race at the track next season.

"We're very happy to announce that Balaton Park will be on the 2025 calendar for MotoGP and WorldSBK. The circuit is in a spectacular location and will be a fantastic destination for fans," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports.

"Work is under way to get the venue ready for its historic debut on the calendar, adding another chapter to Hungary's history in motorcycle Grand Prix racing, and we're very much looking forward to returning to a key market in central Europe."

The 2025 season is set to get start in March with the Thailand Grand Prix.

