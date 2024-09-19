Ricciardo unaware of any decision to drop him after Singapore

Daniel Ricciardo said he was unaware of any decision to replace him amid speculation Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix could be his last in Formula One.
Asked about rumours he could be dropped by Red Bull-owned RB in favour of New Zealander Liam Lawson, the 35-year-old Australian said remained focused on 2025.
“My first expectation is about next year, so that’s where I’m at,” he told reporters in the paddock on Thursday.
“I can't give details but in terms of contract our dates come into this window now, so I do expect a yes or a no for 2025. I’m aware of some talk and speculation about the rest of the season, but that [being replaced] for me, at the moment, I’m unaware of. So the decision I expect is for next year,” added the eight-time winner, who is out of contract at the end of 2024.
The paddock rumour mill has been churning with speculation that Lawson, 22, could be drafted in to satisfy the terms of his contract with Red Bull, who otherwise risk losing his services. He stood in for Ricciardo at five races last season when the Australian was injured, scoring two points with ninth in Singapore.
Asked if there was a scenario in his contract where Singapore could be his last race, Ricciardo said: “I don’t think so but I also don’t want to stand here and be the lawyer. I would say no, but also we know how this sport works.
“People have not seen through a season before, so it’s nothing new in some ways. So I don't want to also be like, 'Oh no, 100% [safe], I’ll bet my house on it’. I’ve been around too long [to understand the goings-on).”
Ricciardo acknowledged “some of the noise around” had changed since the August break, and recognised the season could have gone better. The Australian, who made his comeback last year after a difficult stint at McLaren, has scored 12 points from 17 races compared with Japanese teammate Yuki Tsunoda’s 22.
Tsunoda has been confirmed for 2025, a campaign Ricciardo had once hoped would see him return to the Red Bull senior team alongside triple world champion Max Verstappen in place of Mexican Sergio Perez.
Ricciardo said he did not know what the future held. “It could go one way, it could go another. So that’s why I keep my head down and see what happens. Things could be great and things could look different.”
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
