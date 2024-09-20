Motorsport

China's Zhou Guanyu not giving up on F1 drive in 2025

20 September 2024 - 13:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sauber's Zhou Guanyu, China's first and only Formula One driver, said he will "give it all" for the remaining races of the season as his future in the sport hangs by a thread.
Sauber's Zhou Guanyu, China's first and only Formula One driver, said he will "give it all" for the remaining races of the season as his future in the sport hangs by a thread.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Sauber's Zhou Guanyu, China's first and only Formula One driver, says he will "give it all" for the remaining races of the season as his future in the sport hangs by a thread.

"Right now the plan is try to fight for the seat in Sauber, in this team. It's very straightforward," Zhou told Reuters at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday.

"I'm trying to ... give it all I have for the remaining races that can hopefully show the people, show [team boss] Mattia [Binotto] what I can do ... making a performance he wants to see."

Sauber, which will become an Audi factory outfit in 2026, announced in April that German driver Nico Hulkenberg — currently at Haas — will race for the Swiss-based team next season.

That leaves one seat up for grabs at the team, though Valtteri Bottas is touted as the frontrunner for now.

"I would say there's a 50% [chance] of me staying, but you never know," said Zhou. "This is ... the brutal thing about this sport. You never know what will happen or what exactly you will be faced with."

Williams open to conversations with Sauber over Colapinto

Williams would be happy to help Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto find a race seat in Formula One next season and are open to conversations with ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

A plan B is also not a priority for Zhou at the moment, even as options seem open to him in other championships. Formula E's Jeff Dodds, for instance, has been vocal about wanting Zhou in the all-electric series.

"All I can say is that already, a lot of good, very strong teams from other series have been contacting me. Not going to mention who, but a few in different categories," he said. "But at this point, of course, right now I'm fighting for my seat here in Sauber, so I'm not yet, let's say, committed to the other [options] — even though they are very good."

Sauber have had a tough season this year and sit bottom of the constructors' standings as the only team yet to score a point.

The first half of the team's season was plagued with pit-stop issues which cost them points, with their best performance so far coming from Zhou in Bahrain, where he finished 11th.

"At this point I think scoring points is not going to be easy, but eventually for the coming races, when we head into US, I think once we have the upgrade, if it's working in a very efficient way, then we should have a better chance than now," said Zhou.

"[In] Mexico [and] Qatar, the team has been quite strong the last few years in general, so I'm hoping these tracks will be the tracks that we can maybe have a bit of a better chance of doing something quite good."

READ MORE:

Sainz and Perez make up and move on after Baku smash

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz said they had cleared the air with no hard feelings after last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Hamilton says there’s a racial element to Ben Sulayem’s ‘rapper’ comment

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton understands Formula 1's goal of cleaning up salty language on team radios, though he takes offence with how the ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

McLaren drivers shrug off focus on flexi rear wing

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri said they were proud of McLaren for pushing the limits after video footage triggered debate by showing the car's rear ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Sauber still on the fence about who to put in F1's last remaining seat

Sauber are still evaluating their options for the last seat available on next year's Formula One grid, representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said as ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Max Verstappen slapped on the wrist for swearing at press conference Motorsport
  2. Leclerc fastest in first Singapore GP practice session Motorsport
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New GAC Emkoo is refined, though not without foibles New Models
  4. Nissan grows Navara bakkie range with new variants New Models
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

Hezbollah attacks put spotlight on Israel's cyber warfare Unit 8200 | REUTERS
Create your will in 25 minutes