Motorsport

Leclerc fastest in first Singapore GP practice session

20 September 2024 - 13:09 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari lapped with a best time of 1:31.763 in an incident-free daytime session at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore on Friday.
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari lapped with a best time of 1:31.763 in an incident-free daytime session at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore on Friday.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fastest in first practice for the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on Friday, with McLaren's Lando Norris close behind.

Leclerc lapped with a best time of 1:31.763 — 0.076 quicker than Norris in an incident-free daytime session at the Marina Bay street circuit before the more meaningful night-time practice.

Leclerc and Norris, second in the championship but 59 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, are the only drivers to have started on pole position in the last five races and qualifying will be crucial for Singapore where overtaking is difficult.

Triple world champion Verstappen was fourth fastest, 0.334 off the pace and complaining of understeer.

Ricciardo unaware of any decision to drop him after Singapore

Daniel Ricciardo said he was unaware of any decision to replace him amid speculation that Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix could be his last in Formula ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, winner in Singapore last season in Red Bull's sole defeat, was third and unhappy with his car's brake balance.

"We need to sort out the brakes," the Spaniard said over team radio. "It cannot be that we changed the brake balance so much."

RB's Yuki Tsunoda was fifth with McLaren's Oscar Piastri, winner in Azerbaijan last weekend, sixth after a close brush with the wall.

The Australian was delayed slightly after the rear-left wheel on his car jammed during pitstop practice.

Compatriot Daniel Ricciardo, whose future with Red Bull-owned RB is uncertain after the weekend, was seventh and ahead of Williams' Alex Albon, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

READ MORE:

China's Zhou Guanyu not giving up on F1 drive in 2025

Sauber's Zhou Guanyu, China's first and only Formula One driver, says he will "give it all" for the remaining races of the season as his future in ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Williams open to conversations with Sauber over Colapinto

Williams would be happy to help Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto find a race seat in Formula One next season and are open to conversations with ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Sainz and Perez make up and move on after Baku smash

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz said they had cleared the air with no hard feelings after last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Hamilton says there’s a racial element to Ben Sulayem’s ‘rapper’ comment

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton understands Formula 1's goal of cleaning up salty language on team radios, though he takes offence with how the ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

McLaren drivers shrug off focus on flexi rear wing

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri said they were proud of McLaren for pushing the limits after video footage triggered debate by showing the car's rear ...
Motoring
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Max Verstappen slapped on the wrist for swearing at press conference Motorsport
  2. Leclerc fastest in first Singapore GP practice session Motorsport
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New GAC Emkoo is refined, though not without foibles New Models
  4. Nissan grows Navara bakkie range with new variants New Models
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

Hezbollah attacks put spotlight on Israel's cyber warfare Unit 8200 | REUTERS
Create your will in 25 minutes