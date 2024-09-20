Leclerc fastest in first Singapore GP practice session

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fastest in first practice for the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on Friday, with McLaren's Lando Norris close behind.

Leclerc lapped with a best time of 1:31.763 — 0.076 quicker than Norris in an incident-free daytime session at the Marina Bay street circuit before the more meaningful night-time practice.

Leclerc and Norris, second in the championship but 59 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, are the only drivers to have started on pole position in the last five races and qualifying will be crucial for Singapore where overtaking is difficult.

Triple world champion Verstappen was fourth fastest, 0.334 off the pace and complaining of understeer.