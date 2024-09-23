Verstappen thanked Ricciardo after the race for the assistance.
McLaren boss Andrea Stella was clearly unhappy with the situation but stopped short of accusing rivals of collusion.
“At no point do I have elements now to say Racing Bulls went for the fastest lap to support Red Bull, I just find it a little peculiar. I did not see it coming,” said the Italian.
“I was a little surprised that the highest priority of Racing Bull's racing in Singapore was to go and score the fastest lap of the race.
“At the same time, I have so much sympathy, support and friendship with Daniel that I'm happy he may add this fastest lap to his track record.”
Red Bull boss Christian Horner said Ricciardo “obviously wanted to finish the race on a high”.
The Australian is expected to make way for New Zealander Liam Lawson, with RB yet to confirm who will partner Yuki Tsunoda next year.
“We've got time now where we'll evaluate the performances of the drivers. It's a natural break in the season to reflect on that,” said Horner.
“There's a bigger picture beyond Daniel so he's one part of the jigsaw. We know Daniel well, we know what he's capable of, how he drives a car, so we have that knowledge.”
The next race is in Austin, Texas, on October 20.
Mekies fuels Ricciardo exit speculation with 'fastest lap' comment
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
RB principal Laurent Mekies has fuelled speculation that Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix was Daniel Ricciardo's Formula One farewell by saying it was the reason the team gave the Australian a chance to set fastest lap.
“Given this may have been Daniel's last race we wanted to give him the chance to savour it and go out with the fastest lap,” he said.
That lap, at the end of the race, was understandable if controversial as it denied McLaren's title contender and race winner Lando Norris a point in the battle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
It meant Verstappen left Singapore 52 points ahead rather than 51.
The drivers for Red Bull and sister team RB are all under contract to the energy drink company, owners of both outfits.
Former McLaren driver Ricciardo was 18th so did not benefit from the extra point, which can only be taken by a driver finishing in the top 10.
Verstappen says swearing penalty could hasten his F1 exit
