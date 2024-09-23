Motorsport

Stella says rear wing ‘red herring’ was good for McLaren

23 September 2024 - 12:09 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Team boss Andrea Stella said the rear wing controversy was a misleading distraction.
Team boss Andrea Stella said the rear wing controversy was a misleading distraction.
Image: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

A rear wing controversy that had Formula One rivals up in arms at the Singapore Grand Prix was a "red herring" and good news for McLaren even if they do not use the version again, according to team boss Andrea Stella.

The championship leaders drew scrutiny after a video showed the wing flexing at speed, with talk of a "mini-DRS" drag reduction effect, during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix won by McLaren's Oscar Piastri the previous weekend.

McLaren agreed to modify the wing, which passed tests but would not have been used in Singapore due to the characteristics of the circuit, for future races after talks with the governing FIA.

Stella said it was all something of a "red herring", or a misleading distraction.

"For us, making changes is pretty much transparent so we may as well do it," he told reporters at the Marina Bay circuit before the race.

"It won't be a big consequence from a performance point of view.

"Personally, as the principal of McLaren, I find so much attention on our rear wing is good news because it means opponents are not focusing on themselves," said the Italian.

"Formula One is such a marginal game, it's so complicated. When I see there's so much attention from other teams, it means they will be doing work, they will be doing analysis, they will be talking to the FIA.

"There's limited time and limited energy. They're using this time and energy to chase something I think is a red herring. For me as McLaren, that's good news."

McLaren's Lando Norris was dominant in Sunday's race, winning from pole position by 20.945 from Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, whose lead is 52 points.

Piastri, who started fifth, finished third with McLaren stretching their lead in the constructors' championship to 41 points over Red Bull.

"Definitely the drivers' championship is on, the mission is on," Stella said after the race.

Verstappen says swearing penalty could hasten his F1 exit

Max Verstappen suggested he could turn his back on Formula One sooner than expected if the sport's governing body stopped him having fun and being ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Driver of the Day and fastest lap but exit looms for Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest lap of Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix and was voted Driver of the Day, but the Australian recognised also he may have ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Norris cruises to easy victory at Singapore Grand Prix

McLaren's Lando Norris dominated the Singapore Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday to take another chunk out of Max Verstappen's Formula One ...
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mekies fuels Ricciardo exit speculation with 'fastest lap' comment Motorsport
  2. New Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus arrive in Mzansi: pricing and specs New Models
  3. Stella says rear wing ‘red herring’ was good for McLaren Motorsport
  4. Mercedes to accelerate autonomous driving on Germany’s autobahns news
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

2024 Mini Countryman C
'Elsbeth' Trailer | New Series Thursday February 29