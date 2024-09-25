Red Bull's head of race strategy Will Courtenay will leave his role to join Formula One world championship rivals McLaren as their sporting director, the Woking-based team said on Tuesday.
Red Bull have lost a number of senior employees, including star designer and former chief technical officer Adrian Newey who left the Milton Keynes-based outfit to join Aston Martin as their managing technical partner earlier this month.
Courtenay will move to McLaren after 20 years at Red Bull and report to racing director Randeep Singh. However, it is not known when Courtenay will make the switch to McLaren, with media reports saying his Red Bull contract runs until mid-2026.
"We are delighted to welcome Will to McLaren. His experience, professionalism and passion for motorsport make him the ideal candidate to lead our F1 sporting function," said McLaren team principal Andrea Stella.
"We are entering a key phase in our journey as a team, and we are confident he will be a great addition to our strong leadership team as we strive to continue challenging for wins and championships."
The champions are 41 points behind McLaren in the constructors' standings with six rounds remaining, including next month's US Grand Prix.
Red Bull strategy chief Will Courtenay to join McLaren as sporting director
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Red Bull's head of race strategy Will Courtenay will leave his role to join Formula One world championship rivals McLaren as their sporting director, the Woking-based team said on Tuesday.
Red Bull have lost a number of senior employees, including star designer and former chief technical officer Adrian Newey who left the Milton Keynes-based outfit to join Aston Martin as their managing technical partner earlier this month.
Courtenay will move to McLaren after 20 years at Red Bull and report to racing director Randeep Singh. However, it is not known when Courtenay will make the switch to McLaren, with media reports saying his Red Bull contract runs until mid-2026.
"We are delighted to welcome Will to McLaren. His experience, professionalism and passion for motorsport make him the ideal candidate to lead our F1 sporting function," said McLaren team principal Andrea Stella.
"We are entering a key phase in our journey as a team, and we are confident he will be a great addition to our strong leadership team as we strive to continue challenging for wins and championships."
The champions are 41 points behind McLaren in the constructors' standings with six rounds remaining, including next month's US Grand Prix.
Red Bull building back from Monza low point, says Horner
Mekies fuels Ricciardo exit speculation with 'fastest lap' comment
Stella says rear wing ‘red herring’ was good for McLaren
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos