Motorsport

2025 MotoGP season will have record 22 races in 18 countries on five continents

26 September 2024 - 15:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MotoGP announced its provisional 2025 calendar on Thursday with a record 22 Grands Prix in 18 countries across five continents, with the season starting at the Thailand Grand Prix on February 28 and finishing in Valencia on November 16.
MotoGP announced its provisional 2025 calendar on Thursday with a record 22 Grands Prix in 18 countries across five continents, with the season starting at the Thailand Grand Prix on February 28 and finishing in Valencia on November 16.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

MotoGP announced its provisional 2025 calendar on Thursday with a record 22 Grands Prix in 18 countries across five continents, with the season starting at the Thailand Grand Prix on February 28 and finishing in Valencia on November 16.

The season begins with races in Thailand, Argentina, the Americas Grand Prix and Qatar before the action shifts to Europe where 12 races will be held — including the return of the Czech Grand Prix for the first time since 2020 and a race in Hungary.

Spain will continue to host four races in Jerez, Aragon, Catalunya and Valencia.

Though the Thai Grand Prix will be held in October this year, it will kick-start the action in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese Grand Prix, which was confirmed for the next two seasons, will host the penultimate round next year after holding a race in March this season.

The Indian Grand Prix, which was initially due to be held for three years from 2025, will now be a reserve event next season and return to the Buddh International circuit in 2026.

MORE

MotoGP to return to India in 2026

The Indian Grand Prix will return to the MotoGP calendar only in 2026, organisers said on Wednesday, less than two months after confirming it would ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Portuguese MotoGP confirmed for 2025 and 2026

The Portuguese Grand Prix will feature in the next two seasons of MotoGP and will be held at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Miller to ride for Pramac Racing next season on factory Yamaha bike

Australian rider Jack Miller will leave the Red Bull KTM team and return to Pramac Racing next season, the MotoGP team announced on Thursday, ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Liam Lawson replaces Daniel Ricciardo at RB Motorsport
  2. Why the Grand Tour finale has petrolheads in their feels Features
  3. 2025 MotoGP season will have record 22 races in 18 countries on five continents Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | Space gives Ford Territory an edge in a crowded segment Reviews
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

Zelenskiy tells UN that Putin is planning to attack power plants
Harrods' ex-owner Al Fayed raped, assaulted staff, lawyers say | REUTERS