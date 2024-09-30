Motorsport

Hamilton reveals long battle with depression in Times interview

30 September 2024 - 09:13 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton, who has been racing competitively since he was six, said he has battled with depression as an adult, and has found it difficult to open up about his journey.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton battled with depression for years from an early age as he dealt with the pressure of pursuing a career in motor racing and faced bullying at school, the 39-year-old told The Times in an interview.

Hamilton, who has been racing competitively since he was six, said he has battled with depression as an adult and has found it difficult to open up about his journey.

“It was the pressure of the racing and struggling at school. The bullying. I had no-one to talk to,” Hamilton said in the interview published on Saturday.

“I’ve struggled with mental health through my life, depression from a very early age when I was 13, when I was in my 20s I had difficult phases.”

Hamilton made his Formula One debut in 2007 when he was 21, becoming the first black driver in the series. He won the championship the next year and matched Michael Schumacher's record of seven championships in 2020.

The Briton said he felt more mature today than he was earlier in his career.

“You’re learning about things that have been passed down to you from your parents, noticing those patterns, how you react to things, how you can change those,” he said.

“So what might have angered me in the past doesn’t anger me today. I am more refined.”

Hamilton said he has tried silent retreats to improve his mental health and while talking to a therapist years ago did not help, he would like to find one in the future.

The Mercedes driver, who is set to join Ferrari next year, is sixth in the current championship, with the next race set for Austin next month.

