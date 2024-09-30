Motorsport

Hamilton says things OK with team after criticising Singapore GP strategy

30 September 2024 - 09:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lewis Hamilton, 39, had qualified in the third position, but was left frustrated after his team asked him to start with soft tyres, while he wanted to use medium instead.
Lewis Hamilton, 39, had qualified in the third position, but was left frustrated after his team asked him to start with soft tyres, while he wanted to use medium instead.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said things were OK between him and the Mercedes team, days after criticising their strategy during last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, in which he finished sixth.

Hamilton, 39, had qualified in the third position, but was left frustrated after his team asked him to start with soft tyres while he wanted to use medium instead.

"I battled as hard as I could to fight to go on the medium tyre, but the team continued to suggest I started on the soft. Everyone was on medium," Hamilton said later at an event.

The team's technical director James Allison acknowledged the mistake, saying it ruined the race for Hamilton, who is sixth in the championship with 174 points, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads with 331.

However, Hamilton took to social media on Saturday to say the soft tyre strategy was a bold and risky move that could have given him an advantage at the start of the race, but did not pay off.

"I know there has been a lot of chat around the last one and our strategy in Singapore, which didn't work. When that happens, it's natural to be frustrated and easy for me to speak out in that frustration," the Briton wrote on the Instagram app.

"Make no mistake though, things are cool with the team . We're not afraid of those tricky conversations and challenging moments, which is why we have achieved so much together. We will support each other to the very end."

Hamilton said his focus was on the next race, set for Austin next month.

Sergio Perez on rumours: I'll retire 'when I want'

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez admits he briefly considered leaving Formula 1 but insists his retirement is still at least two years away.
Motoring
2 days ago

Liam Lawson replaces Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull sister team RB

The New Zealander, a reserve with RB since 2022, will debut as a full-time team member October 20 at the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Red Bull building back from Monza low point, says Horner

Formula One champions Red Bull hope to pick up the pace over the last six rounds of the season after Max Verstappen emerged stronger than expected ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton reveals long battle with depression in Times interview Motorsport
  2. Chastain keeps Byron at bay to win at Kansas Speedway Motorsport
  3. EU to vote on October 4 to finalise tariffs for China-made EVs: Bloomberg News news
  4. Hamilton says things OK with team after criticising Singapore GP strategy Motorsport
  5. Rovanpera wins in Chile as Neuville moves closer to title Motorsport

Latest Videos

Gauteng Finance & Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile updates on E-Toll debt
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO