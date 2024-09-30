Motorsport

Michael Andretti relinquishing stake in Andretti Global: report

30 September 2024 - 09:23 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Andretti is chair and CEO of Andretti Global which declined Sportico's request for comment.
Andretti is chair and CEO of Andretti Global which declined Sportico's request for comment.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Michael Andretti reportedly is relinquishing his ownership stake in Andretti Global, the motorsports company he has directed since 2002.

Citing “three people with knowledge of the move,” Sportico reported on Friday 61-year-old Andretti wants to transition from an operational role into a more strategic position.

Andretti is chair and CEO of Andretti Global, which declined Sportico's request for comment.

During his tenure, Andretti's teams have won four IndyCar Series championships and five Indianapolis 500 races.

Previously known as Andretti Autosport, the company was rebranded as Andretti Global in 2023.

MORE:

Martin wins Indonesia GP to extend lead over Bagnaia

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin led a crash-hit Indonesia Grand Prix in Mandalika from start to finish on Sunday, to win his third race of the season ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Sergio Perez on rumours: I'll retire 'when I want'

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez admits he briefly considered leaving Formula 1 but insists his retirement is still at least two years away.
Motoring
2 days ago

Red Bull strategy chief Will Courtenay to join McLaren as sporting director

Red Bull's head of race strategy Will Courtenay will leave his role to join Formula One world championship rivals McLaren as their sporting director, ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton reveals long battle with depression in Times interview Motorsport
  2. Chastain keeps Byron at bay to win at Kansas Speedway Motorsport
  3. EU to vote on October 4 to finalise tariffs for China-made EVs: Bloomberg News news
  4. Hamilton says things OK with team after criticising Singapore GP strategy Motorsport
  5. Rovanpera wins in Chile as Neuville moves closer to title Motorsport

Latest Videos

Gauteng Finance & Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile updates on E-Toll debt
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO