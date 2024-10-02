Volkswagen Motorsport is to compete in the inaugural Zwartkops Top of the Hill Challenge in Pretoria on October 4 and 5. The event is a 2,000-metre hill climb that begins at turn 4 of the track and runs in the reverse direction, ending at turn 5.
Volkswagen will enter nine race cars, led by Jonathan Mogotsi driving the Hillclimb SupaPolo. The team will also feature four Volkswagen Rookies paired with four motoring journalists for the weekend's competition.
Mogotsi commented on his experience during testing, noting the track is fast and less dependent on speed. He aims to compete for a top 10 finish against more powerful cars.
Volkswagen Motorsport head Mike Rowe thanked the Zwartkops organisers for creating a special class for the Rookie Cup cars. He said the Rookies will compete with the motoring journalists in Volkswagen Polo Vivo GTs.
The event will begin on Friday with the final taking place on Saturday.
Volkswagen to compete in first Zwartkops Top of the Hill Challenge
Image: Supplied
