1000 Miglia 2025 to revisit historic 'figure eight' course
The 43rd edition of the 1000 Miglia will take place from June 17 to 21 2025, following a route reminiscent of the race’s earliest editions.
After last year's anti-clockwise route, the event will return to a "figure eight" format, a layout that was used in the first 12 pre-war races. The five-day format, introduced in recent years, will remain in place.
The race will commence on June 17 with more than 400 cars passing through Desenzano, Sirmione, Verona and Ferrara, before concluding the day in San Lazzaro di Savena, near Bologna.
The second day will see participants traverse the Raticosa and Futa Passes, a challenging section of the original 1930s route. From there, the vehicles will move through Prato, Siena and head to Rome, marking the southernmost point of the race.
After reaching Rome, the cars will proceed through Orvieto, Arezzo and San Marino, arriving at Cervia-Milano Marittima for the third day’s finish.
The fourth leg will take participants from Cervia across the Apennines to Empoli, where the route will intersect with the earlier southbound leg. From there the race will continue through Livorno, Viareggio and Parma.
The final leg, on June 21, will bring the participants back to Brescia, covering a distance of more than 1,000 miles (1,609km).
