Motorsport

South Africa to host round of World Rally-Raid championship in 2025

South African Safari will take place from May 18-24 starting at Sun City

05 October 2024 - 10:16 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The South African Safari will take place in the North West and Limpopo provinces as the third round of the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship.
The South African Safari will take place in the North West and Limpopo provinces as the third round of the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship.
Image: Supplied

South Africa has been awarded a round of the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) next year.

The series, launched at the 2022 Dakar Rally, attracts the world’s leading off-road racers on two and four wheels. The South African Safari will take place from May 18-24 2025 in North West and Limpopo. It will be the third round of the five-event 2025 W2RC, which kicks off with the 2025 Dakar Rally before heading to Abu Dhabi in late February.

“This is an extremely exciting and very proud moment for us as organisers of the SA Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC), the numerous South Africans competing in the Dakar Rally and other international events,” said Archie Rutherford, SARRC CEO.

The 2025 W2RC calendar.
The 2025 W2RC calendar.
Image: Supplied

Race headquarters will be based at Sun City adjacent to the Pilanesberg National Park. The event will feature diverse terrain, with the race route traversing bushveld plateaus, river crossings, and savannah plains in the areas of Sun City, Thabazimbi and the agricultural heart of North West.

South Africa has strong ties in the international world rally raid arena with about 50% of vehicles competing in the Dakar Rally and W2RC events designed and built here. The South African-built Toyota Hilux has won the Dakar Rally three times, most recently in 2023, as well as the overall W2RC championship in 2022 and 2023.

South Africa's Giniel de Villiers won the Dakar Rally with Volkswagen in 2009.

 

READ MORE

Audi’s Carlos Sainz wins 2024 Dakar Rally

Spaniard Carlos Sainz became the oldest winner of the Dakar Rally at the age of 61 on Friday with his fourth victory in the car category securing a ...
Motoring
8 months ago

BMW M Fest to light up Kyalami from October 25

The BMW M Festival will return to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from October 25 to 27.
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton working with Rwanda and South Africa on F1 race plans

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday the time was right for a Formula One race in Africa and he was working behind the scenes with Rwanda and South Africa ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bagnaia wins Japanese GP sprint after Acosta crashes Motorsport
  2. South Africa to host round of World Rally-Raid championship in 2025 Motorsport
  3. Alpine F1 team is a ‘family jewel’ and not for sale, says Renault boss De Meo Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 is a racing car dressed as a luxury sedan Reviews
  5. EU presses ahead with Chinese EV tariffs after split vote news

Latest Videos

Is there hope for changes to the NHI Act?
Bulls coach Jake White says he is not going to manage players for the ...