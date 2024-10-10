Motorsport

MotoGP bikes to use same engines in 2025, 2026 before switch to 850cc

10 October 2024 - 16:38 By Reuters
MotoGP had announced in May that they would reduce the engine capacities to 850cc in 2027 to make the sport safer and more sustainable while also reducing the maximum number of engines allowed for each rider.
Motorcycle manufacturers will have to use their 2025 engines in the 2026 season as well before MotoGP makes the switch from 1,000cc to 850cc in the 2027 season, the Grand Prix Commission said on Thursday.

With the engine specifications frozen for 2026, exceptions will be made only for safety or reliability issues.

“The Grand Prix Commission approved the proposal to control costs and keep a level playing field as much as possible before MotoGP changes to new bikes in 2027,” it said in a statement.

“Corrections for safety or reliability, or proven non-availability of components, may be allowed for any manufacturer providing no performance increase will be gained.”

MotoGP had announced in May that they would reduce the engine capacities to 850cc in 2027 to make the sport safer and more sustainable while also reducing the maximum number of engines allowed for each rider.

