Motorsport

Verstappen says he's not really thinking about his F1 future

'We will see what happens in the future,' he says.

15 October 2024 - 19:49 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Verstappen, 27, has won seven races this season but none since the June 23 Spanish Grand Prix. The F1 campaign returns from a monthlong break this weekend at the US GP in Austin, Texas.
Verstappen, 27, has won seven races this season but none since the June 23 Spanish Grand Prix. The F1 campaign returns from a monthlong break this weekend at the US GP in Austin, Texas.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen said he isn't thinking about his Formula One future beyond the current season with Red Bull Racing.

The three-time world champion and current F1 points leader reportedly has exit clauses in his deal with Red Bull that would allow him to change teams in 2026, two years before his contract expires.

“Yes, of course, I know it’s possible (to leave), but I’m not really thinking about it right now. I think at the moment I have enough to worry about with other things we want to do better,” Verstappen, 27, said in an interview published by Motorsport on Tuesday.

“We will see what happens in the future. At the moment, I am not really thinking about it too much, to be honest. But if it does happen, then so be it. It won’t change my life.”

Verstappen has won seven races this season but none since the June 23 Spanish Grand Prix. The F1 campaign returns from a month-long break this weekend at the US GP in Austin, Texas.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has made his interest in Verstappen clear. Aston Martin is another potential landing spot for the Dutch driver. — Reuters

Haas boss Komatsu says Toyota F1 tie-up to enhance Ferrari partnership

Haas's new Formula One technical partnership with Toyota is aimed at enhancing long-standing arrangements with Ferrari rather than replacing them, ...
Motoring
4 days ago

FIA announces new arrivals after high-profile exits

Formula One's governing body announced two senior appointments after headline departures triggered talk of an exodus from the International ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Gayton McKenzie working to bring Formula One racing back to SA

In a statement issued by Motorsport SA, the organisation’s CEO, Vic Maharaj, says: “MSA is aware the ministry has engaged in discussions with the F1 ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Verstappen says he's not really thinking about his F1 future Motorsport
  2. Fuel price hikes likely in November, warns AA news
  3. BMW's Zipse says Europe must cancel petrol engine ban to reduce reliance on ... news
  4. What South Africans really think about New Energy Vehicles Features
  5. Exclusive Alpine A110 R Ultime storms into Paris Motor Show New Models

Latest Videos

The story of Kaizer Motaung's "Chincha Guluva" nickname | Pulse of a Nation
Kaizer Chiefs History 1970s | Soweto Derby - Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates