Pressure is a privilege for Ducati’s title-chasing Martin

MotoGP world championship leader Jorge Martin is embracing the pressure before this weekend’s Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix as the Spaniard aims to extend his lead over twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia.
The 26-year-old Prima Pramac Racing rider heads to the Phillip Island Circuit with a 10-point lead over Bagnaia, having finished second behind the Italian at the Grand Prix of Japan last weekend.
Martin's second-place finish moved him up to 392 points, while Bagnaia is second on 382, with four races left. “There is pressure, but I am OK with it. Pressure is a privilege. Not everyone has it. We’re in front, battling for big things,” he told reporters.
“When you are behind, it’s easier because you just have to push. When you’re in front it’s more difficult because you have to think more. My strategy this year — even if I’m in front, think like I’m behind. Push, push, push. Give 100% and don’t think about the rest or what I cannot control.”
Martin, who is chasing a first MotoGP world title after falling short by 39 points last season, said he was stronger now. “It’s a big dream, it would mean a lot. I know I can win. It’s 50-50. If I don’t win it, I will try again next season. I will fight for the possibility to decide if I have the No 1.
“We improved a lot on the mental side. Last season was difficult, I couldn’t manage the pressure. I struggled a lot to handle it, I didn’t know how to do it. I would go to sleep in races. This year I started to work on my mental side, to have the tools to manage the situation. To be more present was important. Now I try to focus more on myself. I try to learn from every situation.”
Image: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
