Motorsport

Red Bull 'desperately need answers' about driver line-up

17 October 2024 - 08:05 By Reuters
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen (left) once again leads the standings with six races left, but teammate Sergio Perez is a distant eighth.
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen (left) once again leads the standings with six races left, but teammate Sergio Perez is a distant eighth.
Image: Supplied

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner said his Formula One team “desperately needs answers” regarding its unbalanced driver line-up.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen once again leads the standings with six races left, but teammate Sergio Perez is a distant eighth.

By comparison, the top two drivers at McLaren Mercedes — Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri — sit second and fourth, respectively. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. are third and fifth, respectively.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is expected to make Ferrari even more formidable when he comes aboard in 2025.

McLaren currently leads the F1 constructor standings by 41 points over Red Bull.

“We desperately need answers,” Horner told Motorsport.com. “When you look at our opponents, Ferrari will be strong next year, with Hamilton and Leclerc. Plus McLaren with Norris and Piastri is a strong line-up.”

Verstappen has seven wins and 331 points this season, compared to no wins and 144 points for teammate Perez.

“We need to make sure that with both of our drivers, that there's not a big gap between them because you can't afford to have that,” Horner said.

