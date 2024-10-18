Motorsport

Bottas waiting for Binotto to give him the green light

18 October 2024 - 08:07 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Valtteri Bottas, a 10 times winner with Mercedes before switching to Swiss-based Sauber, told reporters at the US Grand Prix on Thursday that he was waiting for a decision he had hoped would have been made by now.
Valtteri Bottas, a 10 times winner with Mercedes before switching to Swiss-based Sauber, told reporters at the US Grand Prix on Thursday that he was waiting for a decision he had hoped would have been made by now.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas recognised he could be out of Formula One next season, but said he trusted new Sauber boss Mattia Binotto to give him the nod over younger rivals.

The 35-year-old Finn, a 10 times winner with Mercedes before switching to Swiss-based Sauber, told reporters at the US Grand Prix on Thursday that he was waiting for a decision he had hoped would have been made by now.

"There's nothing I can do at the moment, it's not in my hands. I'm trying to perform the best I can this weekend and hope that will boost things up," he said.

Sauber have to decide whether to go for two experienced drivers or bring in a young talent as the team transitions to becoming the factory Audi outfit from 2026.

They have signed German veteran Nico Hulkenberg from Haas and have a seat to fill,  with Bottas the incumbent but measured against youngsters Mick Schumacher, F2 leader Gabriel Bortoleto and Franco Colapinto.

"I know the terms I'm up for and waiting for the green light," said Bottas, who felt money was not an issue.

"I will stay positive because I feel and believe I should be in that seat. I feel like I would be best for the interest of the team."

Bottas acknowledged it was hard to show a wider audience how well he was performing when he was driving for the only team yet to score a point this season.

"I don't want the headline 'frustrated', that's a hard word, but it's tough," he said.

"If you don't have the car, it's  difficult to show what you can do. And also for people making decisions in a big company, they tend to look at the results.

"It's not at the moment easy to shine. I've got to trust Mattia. He knows what he will get from me."

Binotto, a former Ferrari principal, took the helm in August.

Red Bull 'desperately need answers' about driver line-up

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner said his Formula One team "desperately needs answers" regarding its unbalanced driver lineup.
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen and Norris ready to lock horns in Texas

Formula One leader Max Verstappen is hoping for a quicker Red Bull in Texas this weekend as Lando Norris seeks to speed up McLaren's momentum and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen says he's not really thinking about his F1 future

Max Verstappen said he isn't thinking about his Formula One future beyond the current season with Red Bull Racing.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Adventurers to drive from Paris to Cape Town in tiny electric cars Features
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus New Models
  3. Formula 1 drivers to take united stance on swearing Motorsport
  4. Red Bull make changes to car after discussions with FIA Motorsport
  5. South Africa mulls tax rebates, subsidies to boost local EV industry news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 18 October 2024
Insurance fraud and murder suspects appear in court