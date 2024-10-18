Motorsport

Ferrari set the pace in US GP practice

18 October 2024 - 21:03 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Spaniard Sainz (pictured) lapped with a best time of 1:33.602 with Leclerc, on pole last year, 0.021 slower. Verstappen and Norris were 0.253 and 0.266 off the pace respectively.
Spaniard Sainz (pictured) lapped with a best time of 1:33.602 with Leclerc, on pole last year, 0.021 slower. Verstappen and Norris were 0.253 and 0.266 off the pace respectively.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Carlos Sainz led team mate Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two in free practice for the US Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas on Friday.

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was third fastest with closest title rival Lando Norris fourth for McLaren in the sole practice session of what is the season's fourth sprint weekend.

Spaniard Sainz lapped with a best time of 1:33.602 with Leclerc, on pole last year, 0.021 slower. Verstappen and Norris were 0.253 and 0.266 off the pace respectively.

Verstappen leads Norris by 52 points with six rounds, and a maximum 180 points, remaining.

READ MORE

Formula 1 drivers to take united stance on swearing

Formula One drivers are planning a united response to the governing body's crackdown on swearing after Red Bull's triple world champion Max ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Red Bull make changes to car after discussions with FIA

Formula One champions Red Bull have made changes to their car after discussions with the governing FIA, the team said at the US Grand Prix on ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Bottas waiting for Binotto to give him the green light

Valtteri Bottas recognised he could be out of Formula One next season, but said he trusted new Sauber boss Mattia Binotto to give him the nod over ...
Motoring
14 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ferrari set the pace in US GP practice Motorsport
  2. Porsche presents new 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring New Models
  3. SA motor bosses welcome Ramaphosa’s plan to make EVs cheaper news
  4. US probes Tesla's full self-driving software in 2.4-million cars after fatal ... news
  5. Used car sales slump in September but affordable models see growth Features

Latest Videos

SKEEM SAAM TODAY EPISODE (TOBY'S VERDICT) #skeemsaam #skeemsaamtoday
Lusikisiki mass murder suspects appear in court