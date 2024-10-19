Martin rockets to pole in Australia

World Championship leader Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing put in an impressive performance on Saturday to take pole position ahead of six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez in qualifying ahead of Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.
Martin secured his third consecutive pole at Phillip Island and sixth of the season with a stunning time of 1:27.296, almost six tenths of a second clear of Gresini's Marc Marquez, who had dominated the practice sessions.
Aprilia's Maverick Vinales was third quickest, clocking 1:27.991 to complete an all-Spanish front row, and Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing was fourth.
Two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, who trails Martin by 10 points in the championship standings, finished fifth after a slow tyre change delayed his second run.
“For sure today it was a tricky day, with the wind it was drying fast, we didn't know what to expect in the track. Finally I was able to improve in the second run,” Martin said in a post-qualifying interview.
“The race will be tough with Marc behind me but I think we are the best in terms of pace so let's go for a good one.”
South Africa's Brad Binder qualified 11th.
Image: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
