Motorsport

Martin rockets to pole in Australia

19 October 2024 - 08:19 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Martin secured his third consecutive pole at Phillip Island and sixth of the season with a stunning time of 1:27.296, almost six tenths of a second clear of Gresini's Marc Marquez, who had dominated the practice sessions.
Martin secured his third consecutive pole at Phillip Island and sixth of the season with a stunning time of 1:27.296, almost six tenths of a second clear of Gresini's Marc Marquez, who had dominated the practice sessions.
Image: Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

World Championship leader Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing put in an impressive performance on Saturday to take pole position ahead of six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez in qualifying ahead of Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

Martin secured his third consecutive pole at Phillip Island and sixth of the season with a stunning time of 1:27.296, almost six tenths of a second clear of Gresini's Marc Marquez, who had dominated the practice sessions.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales was third quickest, clocking 1:27.991 to complete an all-Spanish front row, and Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing was fourth.

Two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, who trails Martin by 10 points in the championship standings, finished fifth after a slow tyre change delayed his second run.

“For sure today it was a tricky day, with the wind it was drying fast, we didn't know what to expect in the track. Finally I was able to improve in the second run,” Martin said in a post-qualifying interview.

“The race will be tough with Marc behind me but I think we are the best in terms of pace so let's go for a good one.” 

South Africa's Brad Binder qualified 11th.

READ MORE

Pressure is a privilege for Ducati’s title-chasing Martin

MotoGP world championship leader Jorge Martin is embracing the pressure before this weekend's Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix as the Spaniard aims ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Ferrari set the pace in US GP practice

Carlos Sainz led team mate Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two in free practice for the US Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas on Friday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Formula 1 drivers to take united stance on swearing

Formula One drivers are planning a united response to the governing body's crackdown on swearing after Red Bull's triple world champion Max ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Verstappen wins US GP sprint to stretch lead over Norris Motorsport
  2. McLaren warns of 'massive consequences' if Red Bull broke rules Motorsport
  3. Porsche presents new 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring New Models
  4. Verstappen takes pole for US GP sprint race Motorsport
  5. SA motor bosses welcome Ramaphosa’s plan to make EVs cheaper news

Latest Videos

Funeral service of former Minister Tito Mboweni
SKEEM SAAM TODAY EPISODE (TOBY'S VERDICT) #skeemsaam #skeemsaamtoday