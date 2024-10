Verstappen wins US GP sprint to stretch lead over Norris

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the US Grand Prix sprint from pole position on Saturday to end an eight-race losing streak and extend his Formula One championship lead over McLaren's Lando Norris to 54 points.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished second, 3.882 behind Verstappen, after passing Norris at the start of the last lap at Austin's Circuit of the Americas when the Briton went too deep into turn one.

The victory was Verstappen's first of any sort since a sprint in Austria in June and meant the triple champion has now won all four 100km sprints so far this season with two more still to come.

The main US Grand Prix is on Sunday.