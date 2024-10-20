Motorsport

FIA says case is closed on Red Bull ride-height device

20 October 2024 - 09:53 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Formula One's governing body on Saturday ruled out a deeper investigation of Red Bull's ride-height device while recognising it could not be sure there had been no breach of the rules in the past.
Formula One's governing body on Saturday ruled out a deeper investigation of Red Bull's ride-height device while recognising it could not be sure there had been no breach of the rules in the past.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Formula One's governing body on Saturday ruled out a deeper investigation of Red Bull's ride-height device while recognising it could not be sure there had been no breach of the rules in the past.

The device, whose presence on the cars driven by world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez was confirmed by the team, has been a hot topic at this weekend's US Grand Prix in Austin.

Red Bull have agreed to changes after discussions with the governing FIA, with the device likely to have seals attached to it, but championship rivals McLaren have said there are questions still to be answered.

The FIA's head of single seaters Nikolas Tombazis told selected reporters the governing body did not have the ability to investigate potentially two years' worth of evidence and considered the matter dealt with.

“I mean, honestly, can I say with complete certainty about whether there's ever been anything irregular? No. Can I say that the matter is closed? Yes, absolutely,” he said.

“I do think the amount of discussion about this topic is about a factor of 100 more than it deserves.”

Red Bull's rivals have suggested the team could have been able to breach Formula One rules on adjusting car set-ups during closed 'parc ferme' conditions between the start of qualifying and the race.

Tombazis said while there were cameras in garages to monitor cars under such conditions, mechanics were still able to access them legally and it would be hard to produce evidence.

“We don't seal the cars completely and not let anyone near them,” he explained. “That's why we believe that this system would allow potentially an easy change, a quick change, without being detectable.

“And that's why we said, OK, to stop any discussion let's put a seal there so there's no discussion.”

Tombazis said to accuse anyone of cheating over a period of time was “a leap that I don't want to take”.

He pointed to staff movements between teams and changing loyalties as having played a part in such controversies emerging, particularly when championships were at stake.

“I've obviously worked in the past in teams, quite a lot, and I've employed people from other teams. I think there is sometimes a tendency to say 'well, where I came from, we were doing X,Y,Z',” added Tombazis.

“And sometimes one has to really interpret these comments very, very carefully. You cannot just base an escalation on a few comments like that.”

READ MORE

Norris on pole for US GP with Verstappen alongside

McLaren's Lando Norris hailed the best qualifying lap of his career after beating Red Bull rival and Formula One leader Max Verstappen to pole ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint to stretch lead over Norris

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the US Grand Prix sprint from pole position on Saturday to end an eight-race losing streak and extend his Formula One ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

McLaren warns of 'massive consequences' if Red Bull broke rules

McLaren boss Zak Brown warned on Friday of "massive consequences" if champions Red Bull were found to have breached Formula One rules on adjusting ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIA says case is closed on Red Bull ride-height device Motorsport
  2. Marquez wins Australian MotoGP after intense battle with Martin Motorsport
  3. Porsche presents new 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring New Models
  4. Norris on pole for US GP with Verstappen alongside Motorsport
  5. SA motor bosses welcome Ramaphosa’s plan to make EVs cheaper news

Latest Videos

Viral Sensations! Biko’s Manna & Mfundo: The secret behind their unstoppable ...
Baby Reindeer | Official Trailer | Netflix