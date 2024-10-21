Andrea Stella says Norris penalty was ‘inappropriate’

McLaren's Andrea Stella criticised Formula One stewards on Sunday for what he said was an "inappropriate" US Grand Prix penalty that seriously dented Lando Norris' title hopes.
Norris was waging a thrilling duel with title rival Max Verstappen for third place and overtook the Red Bull four laps from the end, with both cars running wide.
The Briton, who had come off worse in a first corner incident with Verstappen on the opening lap after starting from pole position, did not give the place back and was penalised, which dropped him back to fourth.
"My view is that the way the stewards interfered with a beautiful piece of motorsport was inappropriate because both cars were off track, so both cars gained an advantage," Stella told Sky Sports television.
The Italian said the decision could not be appealed and championship leaders McLaren had no alternative but to put it behind them.
"We double checked that both cars went off track. For us there was no doubt the manoeuvre was correct," he said when asked why Norris had not been told to give back the place.
Red Bull principal Christian Horner naturally disagreed, calling it a "slam-dunk" decision and commending the stewards for acting promptly and ensuring the podium reflected the true result.
"For us it was crystal clear the pass had been made off the track so he should have given the place back," he told reporters.
"He chose not to so therefore there was a penalty. For us it was very much a black and white scenario."
Norris said the stewards' decisions were inconsistent and rushed, with Verstappen over-defending, making a mistake but gaining from it.
"I don't think you can appeal this kind of penalty, which is, again, a silly thing because they're guessing and I don't think that's how stewarding should be done," he told reporters.
"I'm not complaining against them. I think it's more the fact they don't see everything, understand everything, as well as we do when we're inside the car," said the 24-year-old, who is 57 points adrift of Verstappen.
Andrea Stella says Norris penalty was ‘inappropriate’
