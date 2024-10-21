Motorsport

French federation chief targets Formula 1 and rally comeback

21 October 2024 - 17:09 By Reuters
The last French Grand Prix was held in 2022 at the Paul Ricard circuit (pictured). To bring the race back Gosselin acknowledges that government backing is essential. "Without state financial guarantees no project can succeed," he said.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Restoring the French Grand Prix to the Formula 1 calendar and bringing the World Rally Championship (WRC) back to France are top priorities for the new president of French motorsport Pierre Gosselin, he said on Monday.

After being left off the calendar in 2023, the French Grand Prix remains in question, but Gosselin, who was elected to a four-year term on October 9, is optimistic about its return.

“We need to organise a Grand Prix in France, and it's feasible,” Gosselin said in an interview with Le Figaro Sport.

The last French Grand Prix was held in 2022 at the Paul Ricard circuit. To bring the race back Gosselin acknowledges that government backing is essential. “Without state financial guarantees no project can succeed,” he said.

However, he added that at this point there is no commitment from the government.

Challenges include financial constraints and a shifting Formula 1 landscape, where the sport’s centre of gravity is moving away from Europe.

The recent announcement that Renault will stop supplying engines for Alpine by the end of 2025 has also dealt a blow to French motorsport. “It's a serious setback for us, but I understand the industrial logic behind the decision,” Gosselin said.

Gosselin also aims to bring the World Rally Championship back to France, which last hosted the event in 2019 with the Corsica Rally.

“France is a great rally country, with legendary drivers like Sebastien Ogier and Sebastien Loeb. We’re working on returning to the WRC calendar,” he said.

