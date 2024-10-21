South Africa's Kelvin van der Linde finished 12th in Sunday’s race to clinch second in the championship. Driving an Audi R8, Van der Linde kept the title race open until the last round and went into the Hockenheim weekend with a 15-point deficit.
The South African qualified on pole in the rain for Saturday’s race and took a hard-fought victory to regain the lead in the standings. On a dry track on Sunday, Van der Linde had no chance against the Lamborghinis and finished a half-minute behind Bortolotti.
Germany’s Maro Engel finished third in the title chase in a Mercedes.
“It was a long season that sapped a lot of energy. We got everything out of the Audi and only made a few mistakes. Everyone in the team can be proud of this performance, even if in the end it is not the result we had hoped for,” said Van der Linde.
In 2011, Van der Linde became the youngest driver to compete in a national South African circuit event at age 14 and also South Africa's youngest national champion at the age of 16 in 2012. His international racing career began in 2013 and he was promoted to an Audi factory driver two years later.
Kelvin’s younger brother Sheldon, driving for BMW, finished sixth in the 2024 DTM championship.
The 2025 DTM season begins at Oschersleben, Germany, in April 2025.
Lamborghini secures historic DTM championship
SA’s Kelvin van der Linde clinches second in title behind Italy’s Mirko Bortolotti
Lamborghini has claimed a historic maiden championship title in the German Touring Car Masters (DTM).
Driving a Lamborghini Huracán, Italy’s Mirko Bortolotti finished second in Sunday’s season finale to Huracán driver Luca Englster at Hockenheim, Germany, giving the Italian brand the coveted title for the first time since it entered the Germany-based GT3 championship in 2021.
