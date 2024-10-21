Norris says US Grand Prix was a ‘momentum killer’

Motorsport

Lando Norris needed to beat Max Verstappen by more than eight points a race weekend on average to have a real chance of becoming champion and the task has become more difficult with five rounds remaining.
Image: Mark Sutton/Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris said Sunday's US Grand Prix was a "momentum killer" for his Formula One title challenge after being beaten by Red Bull rival Max Verstappen for the first time in five races.

The Briton arrived at Austin's Circuit of the Americas 52 points adrift of the triple world champion after reducing the gap from 78 going into the August break, but departs Texas 57 behind.

On Saturday he finished third in a sprint won by Verstappen and in Sunday's main race he ended up fourth, despite starting on pole position, with the Dutch driver third behind the Ferraris of winner Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Asked by reporters how much of a "killer" it was for the championship, Norris replied: "Quite a bit. It's a momentum killer.

"But we came in here with our mind open, not expecting to dominate or win or anything. The fact that Ferrari was so quick today showed they're just as competitive," he said.

"Even if I came around turn one in first, I would never have finished first or second and I only could have finished third. But the one guy I need to beat is Max and that's the guy I didn't beat today.

"It was a non-successful weekend, all in all. But we gave it a good shot. I tried. It wasn't good enough and we have work to do and I have work to do myself."

McLaren continue to lead Red Bull in the constructors' standings, by 40 points, but Ferrari are looming into contention.

Norris needed to beat Verstappen by more than eight points a race weekend on average to have a real chance of becoming champion and the task has become more difficult with five rounds remaining.

Sunday's race saw Norris and Verstappen involved in two controversial moments - at the start, when the Briton was forced wide and lost three places, and towards the end when he passed the Red Bull but was penalised for going off track and gaining an advantage.

"I respect the battle we had. It was a good one. It was enjoyable. I think it was respectful," said Norris.

"I think turn one, I didn't do the correct thing, but I feel like what happened at the end of the race was more on my side. We didn't come out on top because I didn't do a good enough job.

"If I defended better in turn one and wasn't driving like a muppet, I should have led after turn one, and we shouldn't have had this conversation in the first place."

