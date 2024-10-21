Formula One's governing body imposed a €500,000 (about R9,577,986) fine on the US Grand Prix promoter on Sunday after a post-race track invasion, with €350,000 (about R6,170,815) suspended to the end of 2026.
Stewards said the suspended element of the fine depended on there being no further track incursions at the Circuit of the Americas before that date at any FIA championship event.
They recommended the unsuspended portion "be dedicated to additional motorsport safety by the FIA safety department" and ordered the promoter to submit a formal remediation plan by the end of this year.
Stewards said about 200 people had climbed a small fence and dropped 2m to the ground between the pit straight grandstand and debris fencing.
They then went under the debris fencing, climbed over a wall and merged onto the main straight while cars were on a cool down lap after the chequered flag.
It was noted the track had never before had such an invasion during the 12 years of hosting Formula One.
US GP promoter fined €500,000 for track invasion
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
