This year’s annual Nine Hours of Kyalami weekend will take place at the Midrand circuit on November 29 and 30 for the final two rounds of the 2024 Southern African National Endurance Series (SAES).
There will be a three-hour race on the Friday followed by a nine-hour endurance race on the Saturday, with Lamborghinis fighting for honours with Porsches, Mercedes and other exotic supercars. The weekend will also have support races for SuperVee SA, Lotus Challenge, and Sports and GT series.
The SAES includes multiple performance-related classes, namely the Index of Performance Championship. This unique aspect rewards consistency throughout the season, providing every competitor with an equal chance, regardless of their class.
The series has expanded its reach beyond South African borders, regularly attracting competitors from neighbouring Mozambique and Zimbabwe. This year the series will also have participants entering from Brazil, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the UK and US, say the organisers.
The Saturday event is geared for the family with a music stage plus a flea market, KidsZone, go-kart rentals, food halls and a beer garden.
For the younger generation of enthusiasts, SAES will host a Virtual vs Real competition where more than 100 SIM racers will take on their real racing counterparts in a simultaneous Nine Hours of virtual race at the same time.
Friday tickets cost R150 and Saturday tickets are R450. Saturday VIP tickets are available at R1,750 which includes meals and paddock access. Tickets are available at www.saeseries.com
The race will be broadcast live on SuperSport and streamed on the SAES YouTube channel and DStv app.
Nine Hour race returns to Kyalami in November
Image: Supplied
