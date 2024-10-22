Motorsport

Nine Hour race returns to Kyalami in November

22 October 2024 - 15:18 By MOTORING REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
There will be a three-hour race on the Friday followed by a nine-hour endurance race on the Saturday.
There will be a three-hour race on the Friday followed by a nine-hour endurance race on the Saturday.
Image: Supplied

This year’s annual Nine Hours of Kyalami weekend will take place at the Midrand circuit on November 29 and 30 for the final two rounds of the 2024 Southern African National Endurance Series (SAES).

There will be a three-hour race on the Friday followed by a nine-hour endurance race on the Saturday, with Lamborghinis fighting for honours with Porsches, Mercedes and other exotic supercars. The weekend will also have support races for SuperVee SA, Lotus Challenge, and Sports and GT series.

The SAES includes multiple performance-related classes, namely the Index of Performance Championship. This unique aspect rewards consistency throughout the season, providing every competitor with an equal chance, regardless of their class.

The series has expanded its reach beyond South African borders, regularly attracting competitors from neighbouring Mozambique and Zimbabwe. This year the series will also have participants entering from Brazil, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the UK and US, say the organisers.

The Saturday event is geared for the family with a music stage plus a flea market, KidsZone, go-kart rentals, food halls and a beer garden. 

For the younger generation of enthusiasts, SAES will host a Virtual vs Real competition where more than 100 SIM racers will take on their real racing counterparts in a simultaneous Nine Hours of virtual race at the same time.

Friday tickets cost R150 and Saturday tickets are R450. Saturday VIP tickets are available at R1,750 which includes meals and paddock access. Tickets are available at www.saeseries.com

The race will be broadcast live on SuperSport and streamed on the SAES YouTube channel and DStv app.

MORE:

Gayton McKenzie working to bring Formula One racing back to SA

In a statement issued by Motorsport SA, the organisation’s CEO, Vic Maharaj, says: “MSA is aware the ministry has engaged in discussions with the F1 ...
Motoring
1 week ago

BMW M Fest to light up Kyalami from October 25

The BMW M Festival will return to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from October 25 to 27.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Famous Fords that starred on the silver screen

Compiling a bucket list of great movies which featured the products of the Ford Motor Company is more a case of the ones that you’d need to leave ...
Motoring
5 months ago

Charl Arangies scoops SA Endurance title at dramatic Nine Hours of Kyalami

The Southern African Endurance Series Nine Hours of Kyalami delivered action and drama from the first minutes of the first free practice session on ...
Motoring
10 months ago

Toyota GR86 wins Index of Performance at Nine-Hours of Kyalami

Denis Droppa reports from the driving seat of a Toyota GR86 at the Nine-Hours of Kyalami
Motoring
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nine Hour race returns to Kyalami in November Motorsport
  2. Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution news
  3. Ford reveals price of track-tweaked Mustang Dark Horse in SA New Models
  4. Aggressive 'blue-light brigades' a shameful blight on SA roads, says AA news
  5. Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé 43 and 63 S E Performance local pricing and specs New Models

Latest Videos

Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito ...
CAF 46th Ordinary General Assembly - Media Press Conference - English