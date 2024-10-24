Porsche Motorsport on Thursday unveiled its new Formula E challenger, the 99X Electric.
The open-wheel racer complies with the regulations for the updated third generation of Formula E cars (GEN3 Evo) and features a host of improved in-house developments.
Key to this is the activation of front-wheel drive during qualifying duels, race starts, and Attack Mode, providing temporary all-wheel drive. This allows the 99X Electric to go from 0–100km/h in about two seconds. Porsche said efficient engagement of front-wheel drive represents a technical challenge, the learnings of which will benefit its road cars.
The GEN3 Evo sees the introduction of higher-performance tyres supplied exclusively by Hankook. Each car is limited to two sets per weekend (three for double-header events), with the tyres designed to operate efficiently in dry and wet track conditions.
Porsche unveils latest Formula E challenger
Image: Supplied
Porsche Motorsport on Thursday unveiled its new Formula E challenger, the 99X Electric.
The open-wheel racer complies with the regulations for the updated third generation of Formula E cars (GEN3 Evo) and features a host of improved in-house developments.
Key to this is the activation of front-wheel drive during qualifying duels, race starts, and Attack Mode, providing temporary all-wheel drive. This allows the 99X Electric to go from 0–100km/h in about two seconds. Porsche said efficient engagement of front-wheel drive represents a technical challenge, the learnings of which will benefit its road cars.
The GEN3 Evo sees the introduction of higher-performance tyres supplied exclusively by Hankook. Each car is limited to two sets per weekend (three for double-header events), with the tyres designed to operate efficiently in dry and wet track conditions.
Image: Supplied
Other evolutionary upgrades include a sturdier front wing design and modified cladding behind the roll bar and in front of the rear wheels. Exclusive to the 99X Electric is a striking new paint livery merging Purple Sky with Shade Green Metallic. Replacing the brand's traditional combination of black, white and red, these hues were first used to present the new Taycan Turbo GT — the most powerful production car the marque has ever built. They also symbolise the technology transfer from motorsport to production.
World Champion Pascal Wehrlein and António Félix da Costa retain their positions as the drivers for the works TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team. The two Andretti Formula E customer cars will have former world champion Jake Dennis and the new Porsche works driver Nico Müller at the wheel. Formula E Season 11 will begin on December 7 in Brazil.
MORE
Verstappen to keep winning momentum as F1 arrives in Mexico
South African racing legend Willie Hepburn passes away aged 82
Nine Hour race returns to Kyalami in November
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos