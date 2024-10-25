Motorsport

Norris says he needs to make changes to fight at Verstappen's level

25 October 2024 - 09:44 By Reuters
Speaking to reporters at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Norris said he needed to 'adapt a little bit more' against a rival whose only task was to finish ahead of him rather than go for the win.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris said he needed to make some changes to be able to fight at the same level as Red Bull rival and Formula One leader Max Verstappen.

The Briton, second in the standings but now 57 points behind with five rounds remaining, finished fourth in last weekend's US Grand Prix with Verstappen third after two controversial corner clashes.

“Max is the best in the world in that style of defence and attack and I’m going up against the best in the world so therefore I need to be at his level,” he told F1 TV at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Thursday.

“I’m not quite at his level. Which is a shame to say but is probably the truth, but it’s experience for me and I can learn and get better.”

Speaking to reporters at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the Briton said he needed to “adapt a little bit more” against a rival whose only task was to finish ahead of him rather than go for the win.

“I had a lot of fun and I respected our battle we had. But, yeah, he still ended up on top and I need to be beating him,” added Norris.

“So there are some little things I need to change, but I don't need to change my whole approach.”

Norris, who started on pole position at the US Grand Prix, lost out to Verstappen at the first corner while both Ferraris also went past, finishing one-two.

The Briton then collected a five second penalty for going off track and gaining an advantage while passing Verstappen four laps from the end, though the Dutch driver also went wide in defending. McLaren have sought a right of review on that.

“I have not spoken to Max because he did what I guess he thought was right,” said Norris. “I did what I thought was right.

“I still disagree and I think as a team we still disagree. I think most people watching disagreed with the penalty I got.

“But I'll make the changes I need to make, whether it's being more aggressive at times or less aggressive, or whatever.”

