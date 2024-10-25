Motorsport

Perez looking to break poor form at home Grand Prix

25 October 2024 - 08:10 By Reuters
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez said a strong performance at his home Mexican Grand Prix this weekend will turn around his poor form this season, which has sparked speculation about his future with the team.
Image: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

After a second place finish in the drivers' world championship last year, Perez started the season strongly with four podiums in five races.

However, the Mexican has the lowest tally of points of any driver in the top four teams - 150 points - with nothing better than sixth since Miami in May, and questions have been raised about his future despite a contract extension for 2025 and 2026.

"I know I've had a terrible season. A very difficult one. It started really well, but it's been really difficult," the 34-year-old told a news conference on Thursday.

"If I get a strong result, it can definitely change my season massively, in terms of feelings. I'm really up for it.

"I think momentum is probably one of the most important things. But I also know how this sport works. It's all about your last race. If I get a good one here, then my season can definitely take a U-turn.

"Sometimes the results are not coming and you have to make sure you keep your head down. You focus on the stuff you can control, and the rest is something you cannot get bothered with."

Perez said he will leave nothing on the table as he also looks to put behind him the bitter memories of last year's race, when he crashed out at the first corner.

"I think hindsight, the easiest thing would have been to back off and finish on the podium again. But I wanted to go for the win. I gave it all. As a racing driver, you have no regrets when you give it all," he said.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. As long as I give it all this weekend again and I don't leave anything on the table I'll go home happy regardless of the result."

With Red Bull's Max Verstappen closing in on a fourth Formula One title, the Austrian team need a solid performance from their pair as Ferrari look set to overtake them for second place in the constructors' championship, led by McLaren.

"Having Ferrari there I think doesn't change anything, finish in second or third at the end is no different" Perez said.

"We want to win, for that, we need to have both cars with the best possible performance and best possible package as well."

