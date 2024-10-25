Reaching speeds of up to 100km/h, the riders manoeuvred through a series of obstacles designed to test their balance and control.
WATCH | Binder and Miller race rice tractors ahead of Thailand GP
Image: Yosayoot Wiengviset / Red Bull Content Pool
Ahead of this weekend's Thailand GP, Red Bull KTM riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller took a break from their KTM RC16 bikes to try racing rice tractors, known locally as “Kra-Tae-Zings”, at a farm in Buriram.
Reaching speeds of up to 100km/h, the riders manoeuvred through a series of obstacles designed to test their balance and control.
South Africa's Binder won the first race on the rough course, while Miller took the second event, a straightforward drag race. The event provided both racers an unusual warm-up for the weekend’s Grand Prix.
Binder noted the challenges of handling the tractor’s throttle over uneven ground and adjusting to the unique steering, and he appreciated the opportunity to try something new without the usual competitive pressures.
Miller commented on the tractors’ design and the handling differences in left and right turns, describing the experience as an interesting contrast to MotoGP.
