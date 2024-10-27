Motorsport

Bagnaia inches closer to Martin with victory in rain-hit Thai GP

27 October 2024 - 10:59 By Reuters
Image: Ducati

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia put in a sure-footed display at a rain-drenched Buriram International Circuit as he romped to victory in the Thailand Grand Prix on Sunday and slashed his gap with championship rival Jorge Martin down to 17 points.

Reigning champion Bagnaia took advantage of errors by Pramac Racing's Martin and Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing to take the chequered flag and clinch his ninth win of the season.

Martin limited the damage by holding on for a second-place finish, while GasGas Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta was third.

South Africa's Brad Binder finished sixth.

