Sainz beats Norris to Mexico win as Verstappen penalised

27 October 2024 - 23:57 By Reuters
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday after Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen was twice punished for his driving against title rival Lando Norris and finished sixth.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday after Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen was twice punished for his driving against title rival Lando Norris and finished sixth.

McLaren's Norris was second to slash Verstappen's overall lead from 57 points to 47 with four rounds remaining, and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third with a bonus point for fastest lap.

Triple world champion Verstappen, who pitted from third place to serve his two 10-second penalties on lap 27, had to fight back from 15th after starting on the front row with Sainz on pole position.

The Dutch driver had won five of the last six races in Mexico, including the last three editions, but has now not won for 10 races in a row.

