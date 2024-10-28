Motorsport

Red Bull may fire struggling Perez before end of season

The Mexican suffered another miserable afternoon at his home race on Sunday

28 October 2024 - 08:00
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Red Bull's Sergio Perez started 18th and finished last on the track after being involved in several clashes with other drivers that left his car damaged.
Red Bull's Sergio Perez started 18th and finished last on the track after being involved in several clashes with other drivers that left his car damaged.
Image: Reuters

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner refused to confirm Sergio Perez would see out the Formula One season after the struggling Mexican suffered another miserable afternoon at his home race on Sunday.

Perez started 18th and finished last on the track after collecting a penalty for a false start and was then involved in several clashes with other drivers that left his car bashed and holed.

At the same time, Red Bull lost second place in the constructors' standings to Ferrari despite Max Verstappen leading the drivers' championship.

Asked directly if Perez, whose form has crashed since May, was going to finish the season with Red Bull, Horner offered no words of comfort for a driver who technically has a contract for 2025.

Instead, it sounded like Perez may have raced for the last time in front of his home crowd in F1.

"You know there comes a point in time that difficult decisions have to be made," said Horner.

"We're now third in the constructors' championship. Our determination is to try and get back into a winning position but it's going to be a tall order over these next four races."

Horner said Perez would be in Brazil next weekend for the final race of an American triple header, but there was speculation at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez that a change could be made for the last three rounds.

Horner said Perez's weekend had been "horrible" with nothing going right for him.

"He knows Formula One is a results-based business and inevitably when you're not delivering the spotlight is firmly on you."

Horner repeated the statement when asked if Perez's seat was at risk, referring to the Mexican as "under-performing" and saying scrutiny was constant.

"As a team we need both cars scoring points and that's the nature of Formula One," he said.

"We're working with him as hard as we can to try and support him. I think we've done everything  we can to support Checo and we'll continue to do so in Brazil next weekend.

"But there comes a point in time that you can only do so much."

Sainz beats Norris to Mexico win as Verstappen penalised

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday after Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen was twice punished for his driving ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Perez looking to break poor form at home Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez said a strong performance at his home Mexican Grand Prix this weekend will turn around his poor form this season, which ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Red Bull 'desperately need answers' about driver line-up

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner said his Formula One team "desperately needs answers" regarding its unbalanced driver lineup.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Red Bull may fire struggling Perez before end of season Motorsport
  2. The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado comes of age Lifestyle
  3. Verstappen penalties will change how drivers go racing, says Toto Wolff Motorsport
  4. One-off Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger has a licence to thrill New Models
  5. Sainz beats Norris to Mexico win as Verstappen penalised Motorsport

Latest Videos

Elon Musk at Trump rally says, 'I'm dark, gothic MAGA' | REUTERS
Late Night With the Devil - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films