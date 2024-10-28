Tyler Reddick romps to Homestead win, berth in championship race

While the No 45 23XI racer advances to the Championship 4 weekend, only one of the other top-five finishers — Blaney, Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott — can advance next week at Martinsville (Va) Speedway.
The reigning series champion Blaney said he had a bad final circuit around the South Florida track.
“I had a great shot to win it and didn't have a good last lap,” the No 12 Ford racer said. “I thought I got into [Turn] 3 hard and the 45 it just stuck for him. That last lap just didn't play out for us.”
Last in points at 53 below the cut line, Elliott took advantage of a strong pit stop near the halfway point of 80-lap stage 1 and put his No 9 Chevrolet out front after service had cycled around.
Fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver Larson suffered a flat tyre on lap 47 and brushed the turn 2 wall with his No 5 Chevrolet for the second yellow session.
With 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace three seconds behind, pole-sitter Reddick cruised to another stage win while third place Elliot and fourth lace Blaney also benefited from bonus points.
At the 100-lap mark, Elliott, Blaney and Hamlin — three drivers in the bottom four of the Round of 8 — showed the way, while fourth place Reddick reported issues with his No 45 Toyota.
In the closing 10 laps of stage 2, Hamlin's No 11 Toyota ran down Elliott's Camaro and with a faster car he cleared the Hendrick driver to snatch the 10 bonus points for his first segment win in 12 races. Elliott, Bell, Reddick and Blaney filled the next four point-getters.
At the mark with just 100 laps left, the remaining seven drivers in the round of 8 — who had not advanced such as Joey Logano — all ran inside the top nine spots, creating a constant shuffle in the points standings. Logano, who won a week earlier at Las Vegas, finished 28th on Sunday.
The top group pitted with just under 50 laps remaining. Blaney briefly lost the lead to Elliott after coming in a lap later, but the No 12 Team Penske Ford racer regained the point.
Meanwhile, Reddick stayed out on older tyres, hoping for a caution, but had to pit with 16 laps left while leading.
However, Larson went three-wide and spun after contact with 12 laps to go for the sixth caution period.
Tyler Reddick romps to Homestead win, berth in championship race
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images
Tyler Reddick's pass for the win on Sunday was a move championships are made of.
Reddick charged past leader Ryan Blaney in the final turn during a seven-lap shoot-out to grab a spot in the Nascar Cup Series championship race in two weeks, winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.
After Kyle Larson's spin four laps after leader Reddick pitted, the final restart featured Reddick, on two-lap older tyres, and Blaney on the front row.
Restarting on the point, Reddick fell back but blew by Denny Hamlin and beat Blaney on the 2.41km speedway's high side in turn 4 to win for the third time this season by 0.241 seconds. The Toyota driver led 97 laps.
“We were backed into a corner and had no other choice,” said Reddick, who stayed out on older tyres and caught a fortunate caution with 12 laps to go. “I knew we were on a tyre deficit and at Homestead that's a death sentence, but I don't care.
“We did what it took to win this race and are fighting for a championship. I knew I had to get on his right-side door and he raced me clean.”
Logano pips Bell to win in Vegas, locks up championship berth
While the No 45 23XI racer advances to the Championship 4 weekend, only one of the other top-five finishers — Blaney, Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott — can advance next week at Martinsville (Va) Speedway.
The reigning series champion Blaney said he had a bad final circuit around the South Florida track.
“I had a great shot to win it and didn't have a good last lap,” the No 12 Ford racer said. “I thought I got into [Turn] 3 hard and the 45 it just stuck for him. That last lap just didn't play out for us.”
Last in points at 53 below the cut line, Elliott took advantage of a strong pit stop near the halfway point of 80-lap stage 1 and put his No 9 Chevrolet out front after service had cycled around.
Fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver Larson suffered a flat tyre on lap 47 and brushed the turn 2 wall with his No 5 Chevrolet for the second yellow session.
With 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace three seconds behind, pole-sitter Reddick cruised to another stage win while third place Elliot and fourth lace Blaney also benefited from bonus points.
At the 100-lap mark, Elliott, Blaney and Hamlin — three drivers in the bottom four of the Round of 8 — showed the way, while fourth place Reddick reported issues with his No 45 Toyota.
In the closing 10 laps of stage 2, Hamlin's No 11 Toyota ran down Elliott's Camaro and with a faster car he cleared the Hendrick driver to snatch the 10 bonus points for his first segment win in 12 races. Elliott, Bell, Reddick and Blaney filled the next four point-getters.
At the mark with just 100 laps left, the remaining seven drivers in the round of 8 — who had not advanced such as Joey Logano — all ran inside the top nine spots, creating a constant shuffle in the points standings. Logano, who won a week earlier at Las Vegas, finished 28th on Sunday.
The top group pitted with just under 50 laps remaining. Blaney briefly lost the lead to Elliott after coming in a lap later, but the No 12 Team Penske Ford racer regained the point.
Meanwhile, Reddick stayed out on older tyres, hoping for a caution, but had to pit with 16 laps left while leading.
However, Larson went three-wide and spun after contact with 12 laps to go for the sixth caution period.
READ MORE:
Verstappen got what he had coming to him, says Norris
Sainz beats Norris to Mexico win as Verstappen penalised
Ducati's Bastianini wins Thai GP sprint race
Jeff Gordon says Alex Bowman’s DQ at Roval ‘on us’
Kyle Larson wins at Charlotte Roval to cap playoff Round of 12
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos