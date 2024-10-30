FIA fines Honda and Alpine $1m for Formula 1 cost cap breach

Formula One's governing body has fined Honda and Renault-owned Alpine a total of $1m (about R17,685,342) for procedural breaches of the 2023 cost cap for engine manufacturers, the FIA said on Tuesday.
Honda, which partners Red Bull but is switching to Aston Martin from 2026, was fined $600,000 (about R10,613,279) and Alpine $400,000 (about R7,075,519).
The FIA announced last month that Alpine and Honda were in procedural breach but had not exceeded the spending limit of $140.4m (about R2,483,507,407).
Honda and Alpine settled via an accepted breach agreement.
Image: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images for Heineken
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
The FIA said Honda Racing Corporation had failed to file accurate reporting documentation in respect of the period.
Alpine Racing SAS had omitted relevant information from their submission.
"Several required procedures had not been performed at all, and several other procedures had only been partially completed," the FIA said.
An updated report later addressed the deficiencies.
Renault announced last month it will end Formula One engine production after next season for financial reasons, with the Alpine team expected to race from 2026 with Mercedes engines in a deal that has yet to be confirmed.
