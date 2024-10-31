Motorsport

Alonso delays arrival in Brazil after medical treatment

31 October 2024 - 08:45 By Reuters
Aston Martin said Alonso will miss his Thursday media commitments for the second race in a row.
Image: Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso has delayed his arrival at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after feeling ill in Mexico and seeking specialist treatment in Europe, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.

Aston Martin said the 43-year-old double world champion, who celebrated his record 400th grand prix last Sunday in Mexico City, will miss his Thursday media commitments for the second race in a row.

“Fernando had suffered with an intestinal infection in the lead up to the Mexico City Grand Prix,” the team said in a statement.

“He returned to Europe to receive further treatment from a specialist.

“The extra day of treatment has delayed his travel plans to Brazil but ensures he will be ready for this weekend's racing.”

Aston are fifth in the 10 team standings but with nothing to play for, 40 points clear of sixth-placed Haas and 280 behind fourth-placed Mercedes with four rounds remaining.

Alonso is ninth overall in the drivers' standings, with no chance of catching Red Bull's Sergio Perez in eighth and no risk of being overhauled by Haas's Nico Hulkenberg in 10th.

