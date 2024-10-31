Motorsport

South Africa moves forward in bid to host Formula One at Kyalami

31 October 2024 - 11:21 By Motoring Staff
As discussions continue with Formula One’s governing body Liberty Media and other stakeholders, efforts are ongoing to ensure Kyalami Circuit is ready to host the return of Formula One to South Africa.
Image: Supplied

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, which hosted its first Formula One race in 1961, has long held a prominent place in South African motorsport. Since 1993, however, fans have only been able to watch Formula One remotely.

New discussions suggest a return may be on the horizon as sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie met Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in September.

McKenzie said South Africa is “one step closer” to reintroducing Formula One and reported positive discussions with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem about advancing support for the initiative.

Kyalami has partnered with motorsport consultancy Apex Circuit Design to chart a course towards FIA Grade 1 accreditation, a prerequisite for hosting Formula One events that requires adherence to precise technical and safety standards. Apex Circuit Design brings experience in delivering tracks that meet international specifications.

Kyalami last hosted a Formula One Grand Prix in 1993.
Image: Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images

Kyalami and Apex representatives recently outlined their plans to McKenzie, who thanked Kyalami Circuit owner Toby Venter for his commitment to making South Africa’s Formula One return viable.

Kyalami Circuit management also expressed appreciation to McKenzie and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi for their backing.

As discussions continue with Formula One’s governing body Liberty Media and other stakeholders, efforts are ongoing to ensure Kyalami is ready to host the return of Formula One to South Africa.

