Britain’s Oliver Bearman replaced Kevin Magnussen at the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix on Friday after the Haas team said the Danish driver was sick.
Bearman is the official reserve and will race for the Ferrari-powered team next season. He has already raced for Ferrari and Haas this year.
Friday’s track action features an hour-long practise session followed by qualifying for Saturday’s sprint.
Haas did not say whether they expected Magnussen to return for that 100km race, which is followed by qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix.
Formula One stewards said separately they had granted Bearman permission to take part in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos and he would replace Magnussen until further notice.
Bearman replaces unwell Magnussen at Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Image: James Sutton/Getty Images
