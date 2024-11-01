Motorsport

Bearman replaces unwell Magnussen at Sao Paulo Grand Prix

01 November 2024 - 15:47 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Oliver Bearman is the official reserve and will be racing for the Ferrari-powered team next season. He has already raced for Ferrari and Haas this year.
Oliver Bearman is the official reserve and will be racing for the Ferrari-powered team next season. He has already raced for Ferrari and Haas this year.
Image: James Sutton/Getty Images

Britain’s Oliver Bearman replaced Kevin Magnussen at the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix on Friday after the Haas team said the Danish driver was sick.

Bearman is the official reserve and will race for the Ferrari-powered team next season. He has already raced for Ferrari and Haas this year.

Friday’s track action features an hour-long practise session followed by qualifying for Saturday’s sprint.

Haas did not say whether they expected Magnussen to return for that 100km race, which is followed by qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix.

Formula One stewards said separately they had granted Bearman permission to take part in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos and he would replace Magnussen until further notice. 

READ MORE:

Verstappen keen to see Gabriel Bortoleto get a seat at Sauber

Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto would have a seat in Formula One next season if triple world champion Max Verstappen was making the decision.
Motoring
4 hours ago

Verstappen’s driving same as in 2021 title battle, says Hamilton

Max Verstappen's driving style has been heavily criticised of late, but Lewis Hamilton said little had changed since they fought for the title down ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Lawson apologised to Perez after Mexican Grand Prix tension

RB driver Liam Lawson apologised to Sergio Perez after the pair clashed at the Mexican Grand Prix, but the New Zealand rookie said he would not ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

South Africa moves forward in bid to host Formula One at Kyalami

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has partnered with motorsport consultancy Apex Circuit Design to chart a course towards FIA Grade 1 accreditation, a ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. October SA new-car sales have their best month in five years news
  2. Petrol and diesel prices set to rise in November, warns AA news
  3. MotoGP cancels Valencia GP after catastrophic floods Motorsport
  4. Mpumalanga unveils ‘revolutionary’ road maintenance system news
  5. Bearman replaces unwell Magnussen at Sao Paulo Grand Prix Motorsport

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 01 November 2024
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says they are not contenders for league and ...