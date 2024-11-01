Motorsport

MotoGP cancels Valencia GP after catastrophic floods

01 November 2024 - 15:48 By Reuters
MotoGP cancelled its season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Friday due to catastrophic floods and said it would announce a new venue and date.
Image: Borja Abargues/Anadolu via Getty Images

The death toll from Europe's worst weather disaster in five decades rose to 205 people, all but three in the eastern Spanish region.

“After carefully weighing up the potential positive impact of MotoGP racing in Valencia on delayed dates versus ensuring no single resource is diverted from the recovery efforts ... the championship and local authorities have been obliged to cancel the 2024 Valencia GP,” MotoGP said in a statement.

“In lieu of racing in Valencia, MotoGP will instead race for Valencia.

“The championship will put our collective efforts behind backing the relief funds already in place to ensure our positive impact can connect with the area in the way it best serves the people and communities we have been part of for so long.”

MotoGP riders said in Malaysia on Thursday it would be unethical to stage the race, scheduled for November 15-17, at Valencia's Ricardo Tormo circuit.

The race, wherever it is held, will likely decide the outcome of the championship with the tussle between Pramac Racing's Spaniard Jorge Martin and Ducati's Italian two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia set to go down to the wire.

